Disturbing CBS Show Accuses DeSantis of Being A Sex Offender: 'Let the Smear...
Something About Biden Just Reared Its Ugly Head in the Georgia Runoff
Nevada Turns Red: Republican Joe Lombardo Projected Winner in Governor's Race
WH Removes Student Loan Forgiveness Application After Vowing To Fight Court Order
Herschel Walker Rakes In Over $3 Million As Georgia Senate Runoff Takes Off
It May Be Cheaper to Dine Out For Thanksgiving This Year As Inflation...
Why Liberals Should Tread Carefully When They Say Abortion Saved Them in 2022
Racist Much? Liberals Blame Democratic Losses in Miami-Dade on Hispanic 'Disinformation'
Don't Take The Lincoln Project's Bait
Republicans 'Seize' on Ballot Counting
These Counties Experiencing Election Issues Have One Thing In Common
This Dreaded Figure Is Now Getting Involved in the Trump-DeSantis 2024 Battle
Gun Hidden in Raw Chicken Found by TSA at Florida Airport
Trump Takes Credit for Another Republican Governor's Success. The Governor Responds.
What Do We Prefer?
Tipsheet

Herschel Walker Rakes In Over $3 Million As Georgia Senate Runoff Takes Off

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 11, 2022 6:45 PM
Townhall Media/Chris Queen

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is picking up speed as the race heads into a runoff against Democrat opponent Raphael Warnock. 

Just one day after the election went into a runoff, Walker raised $3.3 million as his new campaign kicks off. 

The following day, Walker brought in, even more, raising $4.3 million. 

During Tuesday’s election, the Republican brought in 35,000 votes short, putting Warnock in the lead. 

Sources say that Walker will focus his energy rallying in large-populated areas where turnout happens, to energize supporters of former President Donald Trump ‘soft Republicans and independents to vote in the runoff contest.”

The Republican has already jump-started his campaign, teaming up with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at a rally in Canton.

The head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee vowed to raise as much money as he possibly can so that he can start advertising for Walker, however, the question of whether Trump should be involved in the runoff still looms. 

Several GOP members are warning Trump to stay out of the runoff and to hold off his potential 2024 presidential run until after the December 6 election after speculation suggests that his involvement in key candidates was the reason why they lost their races. 

“That’ll be a decision between Herschel and Trump. I know that Trump wants to be helpful to make Herschel win. That’s an issue for the campaign. I don’t get to participate in those decisions,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) said about the issue. 

Instead, Scott said that he will spend the next month focusing on raising “every dime” to help Walker beat Warnock. 

Tags: MIDTERMS 2022

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Something About Biden Just Reared Its Ugly Head in the Georgia Runoff Matt Vespa
These Counties Experiencing Election Issues Have One Thing In Common Mia Cathell
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown
There Could Be Major Trouble Brewing for Mitch McConnell Spencer Brown
Disturbing CBS Show Accuses DeSantis of Being A Sex Offender: 'Let the Smear Campaigns Begin' Sarah Arnold
Nevada Turns Red: Republican Joe Lombardo Projected Winner in Governor's Race Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Something About Biden Just Reared Its Ugly Head in the Georgia Runoff Matt Vespa