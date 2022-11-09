Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered

Following Tuesday night’s midterm elections, Senate Republicans will decide in the next coming weeks whether GOP leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will remain the top leader for the Republican Party.

On November 16, the decision to keep McConnell in his position will be decided, many have their opposition while some support him.

McConnell has previously said that he wants to remain GOP leader, which would allow his top lieutenants, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-KY), to remain in their positions.

According to a Politico report, not all Republicans support the decision to keep McConnell in his position.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-M) argued earlier this week that the Republican leader should not be re-elected.

“I don’t imagine I will, no,” Hawley said, adding “I’m not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody’s indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position.”

However, Barrasso expects McConnell to stay in power of the GOP.

“I expect Senator McConnell will be reelected leader of the Republican conference. And I support him,” Barrasso told Politico, “you have to stand up and say you’re going to run if you want to run for something like that in the conference. And I have not heard of any challenges in the current leadership.”

The senate candidates who voiced opposition to McConnell staying leader were the ones who did not win their races in midterms.

Meanwhile, former President Trump argued that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) should take McConnell’s place, adding that the GOP leadership has been “very bad for our nation.”

“McConnell has been very bad for our nation," Trump continued. "He has been very bad for the Republican Party. I would be in favor of somebody else — McConnell has done a very bad job,” Trump said, “I think Rick Scott is a likely candidate — he hates [McConnell].”