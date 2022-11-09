Democrats Already Know Who to Blame For Losses on Election Day

The polls barely had closed and Democrats already were attempting to save face, blaming everyone but themselves for coming in behind Republicans.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) called out Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va) for any losses the Left endures in this year’s midterm elections.

“Candidates up and down the ballot- from progressive to more conservative- were hurt by Joe Manchin’s stalling of the Democratic economic agenda for an entire year,” Adam Green, the PCCC’s co-founder said.

He went on to say that Manchin owes the entire country a big apology.

Sounds like the Left is gearing up for a major red wave to take over the nation.

The GOP is slated to take the House in a landslide, while Republican governors throughout the country are claiming victories as vote counting comes to an end on the East Coast.

Miami-Dade in Florida, a long-time Democrat county, made history after flipping to red after being blue for nearly two decades.

Americans are finally waking up to realize Democrat's radical policies and progressive agenda is destroying the country.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden staged an Irish goodbye as he disappeared by noon on election day, staying clear of reporters as vote counting continues.

His White House staff also declined to plan any post-midterm election press conferences with reporters.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre outlines what Biden’s Wednesday will look like, which sounds like a whole lot of nothing.

“I have been very clear, you’re gonna hear from the president. He always enjoys taking your questions. So, you know, he will — I’m sure he’ll take your questions as well. I’m just not going to get ahead of it,” Jean- Pierre said, adding “I’m just not going to lay out what his day is going to specifically look like on Wednesday. But again, he’s going to address the American people, and I think that matters. He’s going to be clear about what’s on his mind, and I’m just not gonna get ahead of it from here.”

Biden reportedly spent the morning of election day on phone calls with top Democrats such as the senior Democratic National Committee advisor Cedric Richmond and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, before calling it a day before the clock even struck 12.

The only time Americans heard from Biden on Tuesday was through his Twitter accounts, reminding people to go out and vote, and even then I think we can all agree Biden isn’t the one sending those tweets out.

Biden is set to go overseas to Egypt on Thursday night, where he will attend Cop 27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Jean-Pierre said confirmed that Americans should “hear from the president before [his] departure overseas.”