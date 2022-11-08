Trump Confirms He Voted for DeSantis

After sparking outrage among conservatives for making sly comments about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), former President Trump confirmed that he did indeed vote for the Florida governor.

Saying that Tuesday’s election will be a “very exciting day” for Republicans, Trump also said that he hopes DeSantis will get re-elected, which he has “always had a very good relationship with him,” despite recent jabs.

The former president cast his vote in Palm Beach, Florida alongside his wife, Melania Trump, remaining hopeful Republicans will have a good election night.

“I think we're gonna have a great night. I think it's gonna be great for the country. It's an honor to be here. They've done a fantastic job, but I think we're gonna have a very big night, and it's gonna be very exciting," Trump said while standing outside of the polling place.

He also told reporters that he hopes Republicans win Congress so that they can begin to tackle the ongoing crime problem within the U.S., while also fighting to “keep taxes low.”

Trump has hinted several times that he is strongly considering a run for president in 2024.

A week from now, the country might finally get an answer.

While speaking to reporters after he voted, he said that November 15 will “be a very exciting day for a lot of people.”

It has also been in talks that DeSantis himself may run for president in the next two years, however, he has remained silent on whether the rumors are true.

Additionally, many speculate that DeSantis and Trump would not run against each other, meaning that DeSantis would wait until 2028 to run once Trump was no longer in the picture.