CNN Admits Biden Has Told Several Lies While Campaigning For Dems

While campaigning for Democrats in key states ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been caught red-handed lying about several things.

According to CNN, Biden has made several “false or misleading statements,” all while attacking Republicans.

The first lie Biden was fact-checked on, was his claim that former President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts only benefited the top one percent. However, not only did the top one percent benefit from the tax break, but middle class Americans also received a significant break from Trump’s legislation.

Biden also claimed that on his watch “for the first time in 10 years, seniors are getting an increase in their Social Security checks.”

However, the left-wing outlet called out Biden’s lie, stating that “in reality,” there has been a cost of living increase every year since 2017 and onward, including an increase between the years 2012 and 2015 as well.

As with the debt and deficit, CNN pointed out two major problems with Biden’s claims regarding the federal debt.

According to Biden, he “reduced the federal deficit this year by $1 trillion $400 billion. One trillion 400 billion dollars. The most in all American history. No one has ever reduced the debt that much. We cut the federal debt in half.”

CNN noted that this is just not true.

In October, the U.S. national debt soared past $31 trillion for the first time, catching Biden in yet another lie.

“It’s highly questionable how much credit Biden deserves for even the reduction in the deficit,” the liberal outlet said.

“Biden doesn’t mention that the primary reason the deficit plummeted in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 was that it had skyrocketed to a record high in 2020 because of emergency pandemic relief spending. It then fell as expected as the spending expired as planned,” CNN points out.

It’s bad when even the few that are left still rooting for Biden can’t even hide his mistakes and lies. However, it is about time the president was fact-checked and called out for his repeated false statements.