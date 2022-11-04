Joy Reid Is Seriously Delusional When It Comes to Election Deniers
Tipsheet

Latinos Plan to Vote Red Because They 'Keep Voting the Same People In And Nothing Changes'

Sarah Arnold
November 04, 2022
With less than four days from the midterm elections, Latino voters are much more likely to vote Republican rather than Democrat in key states as they feel President Joe Biden has abandoned them. 

According to a Spectrum News/Siena College Poll, 61 percent of voters view Biden as unfavorable and plan to vote Republican. 

In Florida, 56 percent of Latino voters plan to vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), while only 22 percent have a favorable outlook on Democrat opponent Charlie Crist (D-Fla). 

61 percent of Latino voters said that if the election were today, they would vote for DeSantis compared to 36 percent who said Crist has their vote. 

Additionally, the poll also found that 50 percent of Americans favored former President Trump, while only 37 percent of Latino voters believe Biden has done a good job. 

Meanwhile, liberal news outlet, MSNBC, sent a reporter to Texas to talk with Latino voters about who they plan to vote for in Tuesday’s midterm elections. 

Several lifelong Democrats claimed they were no longer going to vote Democrat because they “keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing.” 

“I’ve been staunchly Democrat all of my life. It hasn’t been until recently that I’ve been undecided… I started voting Republican here at the local level,” one person told MSNBC. 

One Democrat told the news outlet that the woke party’s push to de-fund the police was a major turnoff, which made her decide to give a Republican a chance. 

All in all, voters are looking for a change in leadership. People who have vowed to always vote Democrat are changing their tune and instead voting red. 

