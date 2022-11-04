Biden Claims Trump Sees Paul Pelosi Attacker As a 'Patriot'
Tipsheet

Biden Claims Trump Sees Paul Pelosi Attacker As a 'Patriot'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 04, 2022 8:45 PM
AP Photo

President Joe Biden made a bold claim about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi’s attacker. 

On Thursday, Biden told a crowd that former President Trump sees Pelosi’s violent attacker as “patriots.” 

“You saw what happened to Paul Pelosi, in the effort to get to Nancy. Well, guess what. What do Trump and all his Trumpies call them? He said they’re ‘patriots,’” Biden said. 

Additionally, Biden put the horrific attacker and the January 6 protestors in the same category, because well, the Democrats just won’t let them go. 

“How can you call yourself a democracy when you have a group of 1,000 people who storm the United States Capitol, break the windows and doors down … break through the House and Senate doors and chambers, have people cowering on the floor, threatening to kill people?” Biden continued. 

In response, a spokesperson for Trump said that it is clear that Biden has lost his mind. 

“Joe Biden is clearly unwell,” the spokesperson said, adding “nothing he says makes sense, which presents a very sad reality for our country. America is a nation in decline, and we have never been in a weaker position, but, thankfully, the first opportunity to turn that around happens this Tuesday as a new wave of Trump-endorsed fighters is swept into office.” 

Biden has previously blamed Republicans for the attack on Pelosi, claiming that the party, or Biden’s term for them: “election deniers,” is responsible for creating political violence by intimidating voters. 

“We're facing a defining moment… we must with one overwhelming, unified voice speak, as a country and say there's no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America,” Biden said. 

Meanwhile, the jokes about Biden because the majority of Americans disapprove of him as president. 

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 55 percent of voters strongly want Biden out of the White House. Just as Democrats begin to panic ahead of the midterm elections, the poll finds that Biden’s approval rating is the lowest it has been throughout his time in office. 

“Biden's approval rating remains near the lowest levels of his presidency, and his unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the House and possibly also the Senate on Nov. 8,” Reuters noted. 

