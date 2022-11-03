NPR Airs Sickening Audio of a Woman Getting An Abortion

The extreme far-Left media outlet, NPR, aired sickening audio of a woman receiving an abortion in an attempt to scare people into voting Democrat in the upcoming midterm elections.

During the 11-minute segment, reporter Katie Wells narrated the scene of a woman having an unborn baby being sucked out of her womb with nurses around her telling her to just “keep breathing.”

“Most patients are partially awake during the procedures, they get IV medication for pain and anxiety… the lights are dimmed, there’s soothing music, it feels a lot like childbirth, in a medical gown, your bare legs and stirrups, and a person next to you, saying, ‘You can do this,’” Wells said.

According to the audio, the woman had her abortion at about 11 weeks, explaining to the audience that the dim lighting and soothing music make the procedure feel “a lot like childbirth.”

During the disturbing audio, listeners can hear the sound of a vacuum turning on, along with the sound of the woman crying and moaning. After a few moments, the doctor can be heard telling the patient that the abortion was complete.

However, the sick and disgusting part didn’t end there. After the procedure was done, people in the room celebrated and shouted words of encouragement telling the woman “you did it!” and “you did great!”

Wells explained that while usually abortions are closed door procedures to the press, a few Michigan clinics allowed reporters to observe the abortions since so-called abortion rights were on the ballots this year.

“Abortion clinics are almost always closed to the press. But a group of MI clinics generously allowed us to embed with them, b/c abortion rights are on the ballot in Michigan this Nov. But for the Drs, staff, and patients we met there, none of this was about politics,” Wells said.

Conservative commentator Greg Price, hesitated to share the audio, warning listeners what they are about to hear.