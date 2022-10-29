No Surprise Here: Biden Blames Pelosi Attack on Trump Supporters

President Joe Biden is blaming Republicans for the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi.

Calling the gruesome attack “despicable,” Biden claimed it stemmed over time because of “lies” Republicans have said about the 2020 election.

“And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax, that it’s all a bunch of lies, and it does not affect people who may not be so well balanced,” Biden said.

The president then claimed that the attack was in connection to the January 6 Capitol protests, saying that he used the same “chant.”

“It’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6th in the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Biden said, adding “I’m not making this up.”

The “chant” he is referring to is “where’s Nancy?”, which is what the attacker asked when he walked into Pelosi’s San Francisco home.

“This is reported. I can’t guarantee it. I can tell you what’s being reported,” Biden said, continuing “the chant was ‘Where’s Nancy!? Where’s Nancy!? Where’s Nancy!?’”

During Biden’s speech to Pennsylvania Democrats, he condemned the attack saying that political violence needs to end.

“There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol,” Biden said, adding “what makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against violence in our politics, no matter what your politics are.”