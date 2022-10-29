Biden Admin Sued Over Withholding Baby Formula Shortage Information
Kevin McCarthy Believes Republicans Will Make History in the Upcoming Elections
New Details Emerge on Pelosi’s Attacker
Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Silence On Husband’s Attack
Joe Biden Proves Once Again He Shouldn’t Be President
The Clearest Sign Yet that God Has Given America Over to Depravity
A Quick, Compelling Bible Study Vol. 137 – What the New Testament Says...
Is There Another Ronald Reagan Out There?
Our ‘Democracy’ Is Just Fine, It’s Democrats That Are Threatened
No Boys Allowed? New CyberStart Canada Program Will Cater Only to Girls and...
Decision Desk Projects GOP Will Win Control of Senate
Oz Trolls Fetterman By Airing Shaky Debate on Loop Outside of Event With...
Police Are Warning About Soft On Crime Policies: 'We Cannot Keep You Safe'
Far-Left Activist Elie Mystal Claims That Violence Is GOP's 'Endgame'
The Party of Perverts
Tipsheet

No Surprise Here: Biden Blames Pelosi Attack on Trump Supporters

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 29, 2022 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden is blaming Republicans for the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi. 

Calling the gruesome attack “despicable,” Biden claimed it stemmed over time because of “lies” Republicans have said about the 2020 election.

“And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax, that it’s all a bunch of lies, and it does not affect people who may not be so well balanced,” Biden said. 

The president then claimed that the attack was in connection to the January 6 Capitol protests, saying that he used the same “chant.” 

“It’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6th in the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Biden said, adding “I’m not making this up.”

The “chant” he is referring to is “where’s Nancy?”, which is what the attacker asked when he walked into Pelosi’s San Francisco home. 

“This is reported. I can’t guarantee it. I can tell you what’s being reported,” Biden said, continuing “the chant was ‘Where’s Nancy!? Where’s Nancy!? Where’s Nancy!?’”

During Biden’s speech to Pennsylvania Democrats, he condemned the attack saying that political violence needs to end. 

“There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol,” Biden said, adding “what makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against violence in our politics, no matter what your politics are.”

Tags: NANCY PELOSI JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Proves Once Again He Shouldn’t Be President Sarah Arnold
The Pelosi Home Invasion Just Got Weirder Matt Vespa
New Details Emerge on Pelosi’s Attacker Sarah Arnold
Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter
The Clearest Sign Yet that God Has Given America Over to Depravity Michael Brown
Biden Admin Sued Over Withholding Baby Formula Shortage Information Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Joe Biden Proves Once Again He Shouldn’t Be President Sarah Arnold