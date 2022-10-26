Tipsheet

Lori Lightfoot Gives Herself A Raise Because of the Great Job She Has Done With Combatting Crime

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 26, 2022 7:10 PM
AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

During the past weekend, over 50 people were shot, with 11 of them being fatal, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D-Chicago) city. 

Meanwhile, Lightfoot has proposed a plan to give herself a raise because she has done such a great job keeping residents safe. 

In the proposed ordinance, Lightfoot would get an annual inflation raise capped at five percent.

According to the ordinance, her current annual salary is $209,915, which would raise to $216,210 as of May 2023. 

This is not a one-time thing either, Lightfoot’s salary would raise five percent every year she is in office. 

However, she can always opt-out of the raise when it becomes too politically involved. 

Crime in the liberal city has spiked 37 percent compared to 2021, with vehicle thefts rising 74 percent in the same time frame. 

Violence and gang activity is a serious problems in Chicago, yet Lightfoot chooses to ignore the issue time and time again. 

Lightfoot has repeatedly touted the “progress” the city is making in fighting crime, however, every weekend reports emerge of deadly shootings happening. 

The liberal mayor pointed to big companies moving to Chicago but failed to mention the ones fleeing the crime-ridden city. 

Tyson Foods recently announced they are leaving Chicago and heading to the safer state of Arkansas. 

Additionally, Mcdonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski called out Lightfoot and her handling of the crime. 

“We have a violent crime that's happening in our restaurants ... we're seeing homelessness issues in our restaurants. We're having drug overdoses that are happening in our restaurants… so we see in our restaurants, every single day, what's happening in society at large,” Kempczinski said. 


