Soros-Backed Group May Have Used Illegal Money From Biden Admin

A George Soros-funded group is being investigated for possibly using federal grants given to it by the Biden administration.

A former Trump administration official and two congressional Republicans are questioning how Alianza Americas, an immigration advocacy group, got $8.5 million, which came from tax money from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Health Resources and Services Administration.

However, it is speculated that the money was used illegally for “lobbying.”

Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) wrote a letter to the agency’s inspector general expressing “serious concerns about blatant ignorance or gross negligence of awarding of grants.”

The group is known for following in the Left’s footsteps, calling to defund the U.S. Customs Border and Protection and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On September 12, the group said that it met with representatives from Sen. Dick Durbin's (D-IL) office to “share about the urgency of defunding” ICE and CBP.

In 2021, Alianza was given a $7.5 million CDC grant “to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate impacts among Latinx and Latin American immigrants."

The woke group was also given $1 million to increase COVID-19 vaccine status" in certain communities.

“ I have continued to monitor actions taken by the Department and am deeply concerned that taxpayer dollars, in the guise of federal grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), are being used to fund lobbying activities and contacts in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and to promote illegal immigration into the United States," the letter states.

“ As members of Congress we take seriously our roles of ensuring taxpayer dollars are used wisely and within the confines of the law, and we are sure you share that goal," Roy and Van Duyne wrote in their letter. "As such, we are requesting a review of all grants received by Alianza Americas as well as the publicly disclosed actions taken by Alianza Americas that would be in violation of the law and federal regulations,” the letter continues.