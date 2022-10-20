Biden Tells Fetterman's Wife She'll Be Great in the Senate, But There's Only One Problem

The White House is currently scrambling to cover up yet another one of President Joe Biden’s embarrassing gaffes.

During an appearance in Pennsylvania on behalf of Senate candidate John Fetterman (D-PA), Biden mistakingly told Fetterman’s wife that she was going to be a “great lady in the Senate.”

However, there is only one problem with his statement: Biden is implying that Fetterman will be in too poor of health to serve his term.

“John, thank you very much for running, I do appreciate it…” Biden said, adding “and Gisele, you’re going to be a great, great lady in the Senate.”

Biden to John Fetterman's wife:



"You're gonna be a great lady in the Senate." pic.twitter.com/xDqiY35ucc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2022

Following his strange comment, Biden paused as someone off-mic spoke to him.

Lieutenant Governor,” Biden said, “I was saying something nice about you … that’s why I went out. And no — but I’m saying we’re going to try like the devil, I’m going to keep you from having to — not having to decide to leave, I wish you didn’t.”

Many believe that Biden was suggesting that Fetterman would resign from the Senate due to his declining health following the stroke he had earlier this year.

Former Trump Treasury Department official Monica Crowley also chimed in on Biden’s eyebrow-raising remarks, suggesting that people with dementia often blurt things out that are being talked about around them.

“Biden’s dementia often has him blurt out what his handlers are planning… here he is, telling Fetterman’s wife that she’ll be a great, great lady in the Senate,” Crowley tweeted.

Rolling Stone magazine also branded Fetterman’s wife as the lady who will eventually take over her husband’s political role, referring to her as “the de facto candidate.”