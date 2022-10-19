Jill Biden Lashed Out at WH Officials After Not Intervening Joe's Botched Solo Presser

First Lady Jill Biden reportedly lashed out at White House officials for not interfering with President Joe Biden’s last solo presser, in which he botched the whole speech.

According to a New York Times report, Jill Biden demanded to know why staffers did nothing to stop Biden from speaking any further after he did not follow then-press secretary Jen Psaki’s cue to wrap it up during a January press conference.

“She pointedly asked the group, which included the president, why nobody stepped in to stop it, according to a person who was in the room,” the New York Times said, adding “where was the person, she demanded, who was supposed to end the news conference?”

During the presser, Biden was answering questions from a pre-arranged, approved list of questions for about an hour before Psaki attempted to cut the president off.

However, Biden did not get the hint and continued with the press, prompting Psaki to get up roughly 20 minutes later and walk to the door in yet another attempt to bring the presser to a close.

Not long after that, Biden asked the reporters how long they wanted him to go on for. After taking a look at his watch, Biden said he had time for another 20 minutes, but continued for about a half hour.

Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) pointed out that Jill Biden “knows a train wreck when she sees one.”

“I think everyone in the White House is concerned that the President will accidentally reveal the Biden-Harris administration’s true agenda,” Scott told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said that the “president of the United States should not need a babysitter when he talks to the media.”

This comes after Biden made yet another embarrassing gaffe while speaking to the press on Monday.

While promoting the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) website, Biden spelled out the word “dot” while giving the URL.

“If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud … report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov,” Biden said while referring to the website” reportfraud.ftc.gov/.

This was just yet another example of Biden not knowing what is going on.