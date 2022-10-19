Dem Eric Swalwell's Fear Mongering Campaign Ad Criticizes Pro-Life Republicans

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is making Republicans look like the bad guys for wanting to stop future abortions from happening.

In a newly released campaign ad, the Democrat highlighted a completely false depiction of what he wants Americans to believe is true.

In the video, two police officers show up at a home where a family is having dinner. When the apparent husband and wife open the door, the police officers inform the woman that she is under arrest for illegally terminating a pregnancy.

As both their young children look on, the husband and wife protest, prompting the officers to draw their guns.

The police officers let the woman know that her medical records were subpoenaed and that her doctor had already been taken into custody, informing her that she will need to undergo a “physical examination” as well.

Before the video flicks off, the woman is handcuffed while the officer says “we're just enforcing the law here.”

In a tweet, Swalwell warns that the events in the video will be a reality if Republicans take over Washington, D.C.

“MAGA Republicans want women arrested for having an abortion. This is what that looks like,” Swalwell tweeted.

"MAGA Republicans want women arrested for having an abortion. This is what that looks like," Swalwell tweeted.

Swalwell is encouraging Americans to vote Democrat as the midterm elections near to “stop Republicans from criminalizing abortion everywhere.”

However, according to a recent New York Times/Sienna College poll, far more Americans are increasingly worried about inflation and high gas prices than abortion.