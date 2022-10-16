Tipsheet

Twitter Explodes After Biden Makes Creepy Pass at Young Girl

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 16, 2022 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden has a long history of making embarrassing gaffes and saying inappropriate comments about young girls, something a leader of the U.S. should never be known for. 

While delivering a speech at the Irvine Valley Community College event, Biden offered a teenage girl some dating advice, because his advice worked so well with his son, Hunter Biden, who has a past with escorts. 

“Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!" Biden said to the girl.

“Ok,” the girl said as Biden leaned in closer, “I’ll keep that in mind.”

The video, which has over 5 million views on Twitter, has accumulated some mixed reactions with some saying the girl looks “uncomfortable.” 

The political commentator said “creepy Joe Biden is at it again,” while the conservative duo Hodge twins tweeted “Biden’s handlers are cringing after this one, #creepyjoebiden.” 


Another Twitter user said “So just... unserious guys until she's 30? What does that even mean?”

Fox News Contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted "There are way too many videos like this." 


    




