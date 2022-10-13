Fentanyl Overdoses Have Increased Under Biden: 'Not the American Way'

President Joe Biden's weak border policies are causing an influx of deadly drugs to be brought over into the U.S., causing overdose after overdose.

Firefighters in Phoenix, Arizona, are reporting a record-breaking number of overdoses caused by fentanyl, leading to a shortage of Narcan.

In 2021, there were roughly 2,000 fentanyl-related deaths in Arizona. Meanwhile, there have already been at least 7,000 deaths from the fatal drug in 2022.

"You can be on a truck on one day and respond to three or four different fentanyl overdoses," president of the United Phoenix Firefighters Association Bryan Willingham said.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, just two milligrams (smaller than a penny) can be enough to be fatal.

"We could have three, four, five people, literally all of them unconscious… it becomes a very, very stressful critical incident for everybody there," Willingham told 12News.

Meanwhile, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb is warning of the opium wars China is starting with the U.S.

"Centuries ago, there were the Opium Wars that almost brought a dynasty to its knees, and I think that China is now exacting that same fate on the West [and] on America… they're bringing in the majority of the precursors that it takes to create the fentanyl. They give it to the cartels in Mexico, and then Mexico is producing the product that they're transporting into Arizona and America," Lamb told Breitbart.

The Arizona sheriff said that drug and human smuggling greatly increased after Biden took office, linking the lack of border policies to the rise in overdoses throughout the country.

"In 2020, we saw a very reduced amount of people coming into this country," Lamb said, adding, "as a matter of fact, I'm not even on the border. I'm 50 miles off the border, and I was having as many apprehensions as people on the border were having. That all changed in 2021, and you can put the pieces of the puzzle together, but overnight, the communication lines stopped and the flow of humans and drugs into this country started going out of control. The train was off the tracks."

Lamb said that if he were to send 20 officers out every day, there would be 20 plus human smuggling traffic stops every day, adding that this is "not the American way."

According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the number of overdoses rose by nearly 14,000 from 2021 to 2022, showing no signs of slowing down so long as Biden is still in office.