Gavin Newsom Shamefully Mocked for Calling on an Emergency Tax to Combat $7 a Gallon Gas Prices

Just when Californians thought they were getting a break on high gas prices, they shot up again, hitting $7 in some areas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) called for an emergency session of the state legislature to propose a tax that will rip off what he calls the “greed of oil companies.”

“I'm calling for a Special Session to address the greed of oil companies. Gas prices are too high,” Newsom tweeted, adding “time to enact a windfall profits tax directly on oil companies that are ripping you off at the pump."

The national average for fuel is about $3.89, while California is seeing prices almost 64 percent higher than the rest of the country.

However, Newsom’s claim that the high gas prices were simply the result of greed, gave an opening to be mocked for his lack of awareness.

“Gas prices in Florida are half the price in California. Why is it only California with $7 gas right now!” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla) press secretary asked.

A gallon of fuel only sets Floridians back by about $3.22 due to a DeSantis’ gas tax holiday that drove prices far down.

“Only an economically illiterate Democrat would think enacting yet another state tax on petroleum companies will bring about a decrease in gas prices LOL. You couldn't make up this level of stupid if you tried,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Really strange how oil companies only get really greedy when they cross the California border,” someone else said.

Meanwhile, California Assembly GOP leader James Gallagher and Vince Fong, the Assembly Budget Committee vice chair argued for Newsom to not call for the special session.

They said that lawmakers should suspend the state’s gas tax if the governor does take this action.