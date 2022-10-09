Florida Plans to Continue Shipping Illegal Migrants to Dem-Run Cities Well Into 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is doing his part in making sure Americans are fully aware of what President Joe Biden’s open border policies are doing to the country.

According to a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) purchase order, the state expects to continue to relocate illegal migrants to Democrat-run cities for at least another eight months.

The purchase order was signed between FDOT and Vertol Systems Company, a transportation service provider, to ship illegal immigrants elsewhere until June 30, 2023.

However, according to the contract, the FDOT can cancel the purchase order at any time if it finds that it is not satisfied with Vertol Systems' work.

“The proposed Services include, but are not limited to, Project management, aircraft, crew, maintenance logistics, fuel, coordination and planning, route preparation, route services, landing fees, ground handling and logistics, and other Project-related expenses,” the contract says.

Florida has allocated $12 million in its total budget to relocate illegal migrants.

The contract reveals three tiers of prices: $325,000 per flight for up to eight passengers, $485,000 a flight for up to 25 passengers, and $625,000 a flight for up to 65 passengers.

Florida has already paid Vertol $615,000 to send 50 passengers elsewhere for flights that went out on September 7 and 15.

This comes as Democrat leaders call for government help with the influx of illegal migrants arriving in their city after stating that they would welcome them with open arms.

Hypocrisy at its finest.

According to Democrats, border states should suck it up and not complain about Biden’s border crisis, however as soon as Republican leaders bring the problem to them, they now want help.