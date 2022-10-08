Democrat City Has Started Its Own Efforts in Shipping Illegal Migrants to Liberal Cities

The Democrat city of El Paso, Texas has sent far more illegal migrants to New York City than Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has, to showcase the crisis at the border.

El Paso has bussed nearly 9,000 illegal immigrants to liberal cities such as Chicago and New York City.

7,000 migrants were sent to Manhattan while about 1,800 migrants were bussed to Chicago since August.

According to Reuters, El Paso’s leaders claim

they have coordinated with northern cities and the immigrants are voluntarily traveling, adding that being in contact with the destinations is key.

“If there's not coordination, you're dropping penniless people who don't speak the language in an unknown city and saying, 'Fend for yourself,'" Theresa Cardinal Brown, a managing director with the Bipartisan Policy Center said.

Abbott has bussed about 3,000 illegal migrants to New York City and more than 900 to Chicago.

Abbott has received backlash from media outlets and Democrat leaders, calling it a “humanitarian crisis,” however the Democrat cities only seemed to have a problem with illegal migrants when they began showing up on their doorsteps.

Before that, they claimed they would welcome the migrants with open arms.

As part of a nationwide effort to bring awareness to the mess President Joe Biden’s open border policies have created, several Republican leaders have joined in the action to transport illegal migrants from border states to Washington D.C., even dropping them off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ front door.

State leaders such as Abbott and Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz) vow to not stop sending migrants who illegally enter the U.S. to liberal-run cities until Biden decided to finally take action and stop the chaos.