With Just 5 Weeks Before the Midterms, Polls Don't Look Good for Joe Biden

America continues to struggle to keep afloat as the Biden administration looks the other way, ignoring the many problems it created.

However, Americans are fully aware of President Joe Biden's mishandling of the country.

According to a recent Marist poll, 69 percent of voters agree that the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction.

Although Biden’s approval rating has been on an incline over the past few months, only 44 percent of Americans say they approve of the job he is doing in the White House.

His highest approval rating since he has taken office was just 47 percent back in March.

“While a majority of Democrats 52 percent perceive the nation to be moving in the right direction, 91 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of independents say the country is off track,” according to the poll.

With just five weeks to go before the November midterm elections, Democrats are rushing to ease the fire within the U.S. caused by none only: Joe Biden himself.

Meanwhile, a Monmouth University poll found that only 30 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economy and inflation, which 82 percent say is one of the most important issues facing the nation right now.

Additionally, 32 percent approve of his fight against crime and just 31 percent approve of his handling of illegal immigration. Most Americans agree that it should be on the top of Biden’s list to fix.

This comes as fuel prices are on the rise once again. California drivers are seeing almost $7 a gallon at gas stations, a number Americans never saw when former President Trump was in office.

On top of that issue, illegal immigration is wreaking havoc on states. Border states are becoming so overwhelmed that Governors such as Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) are sending illegal migrants to Democrat-run cities to show them firsthand the crisis Biden has created, hoping to bring awareness to the problem.