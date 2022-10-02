Fetterman Mocked Over Weird Answer to Reporter's Question

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was ridiculed over his response to a reporter’s question asking him how he is feeling following his stroke.

“First, I just wanted to check in and see how you’re feeling and how you’re doing,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes said.

The Democrat raised eyebrows when he said “I’m doing fan-, I’m doing fantastic… and, and, uh, it’s not about kicking balls in the authority or anything.”

This comes as Fetterman is facing mounting pressure after polls show that his lead over Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is weakening.

A little over a month before election day, Oz criticized Pennsylvania’s leadership for being “lawless,” as crime ravages the state.

“The big issue right now in Pennsylvania is the lawlessness,” Oz told Fox News. “The out-of-control crime. We just had our thousandth carjacking in Philadelphia. I'm in Pittsburgh right now. People don't feel safe walking through the streets. Fentanyl deaths are happening everywhere.”

Oz slammed Fetterman for wanting to legalize all drugs as there was a 50 percent increase in fentanyl deaths in 2020 and a 40 percent increase in homicides.

“When you make the land lawless, everyone who's going to do illegal stuff is emboldened. And that's what we're suffering from,” Oz said.

Similar to President Joe Biden, Oz and several others have voiced concern that Fetterman is not physically well enough to be in a position of power, so much so that he had to defend why he slurs his words at a time.

“As you know, I had a stroke,” Fetterman said at a Pittsburgh rally, adding “you know, the only lingering issue that I have after that stroke is sometimes auditory processing, sometimes. And, now and then, I might miss a word or, sometimes, you know, I might mush two words together.”

The Republican candidate has called on Fetterman to participate in a live debate, however, Fetterman seems to always have an excuse why he cannot.

“John Fetterman has been ducking, dodging these debates, which is insulting to the voters of Pennsylvania,” Oz said in September after Fetterman claimed he would debate his opponent sometime in October. “And he has to own the reasons for his desire to avoid a debate with me. Either he's healthy, which he says he is and doesn't want to answer for his radical positions in past statements, or he's lying about his health.”