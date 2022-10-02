Majority of Americans Approve of Sending Illegal Migrants to Dem-Run Cities

The crisis at the border has gained a lot of attention as Republican governors decide to take matters into their own hands while the President sits back and acts as if nothing is wrong.

A new CBS/YouGov poll found that the majority of voters support the decision to ship illegal migrants to Democrat-run cities.

51 percent approve of the Republican governors’ action, compared to 49 percent who disapprove.

Meanwhile, 88 percent of voters who approve of the action, believe it is an effective way of bringing attention to the issue of illegal immigration.

The poll also found that 87 percent of Republicans support the shipment of illegal migrants elsewhere, while just 20 percent of Democrats think it is cruel.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) have made headlines in recent months after sending illegal migrants who cross over the southern border and into their state to Democrat-run cities such as Washington D.C. and New York City.

More recently DeSantis sent roughly 50 illegal migrants to the swanky island of Martha’s Vineyard, home to many elite Leftists such as former President Obama.

Several Democrats hailed the move as “human trafficking” and a “crime against humanity,” however the Right praised DeSantis’ courage to bring awareness to the crisis President Joe Biden’s open-border policies have created.

Together Abbott and Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz) has sent over 13,000 immigrants by bus and air to liberal-led “sanctuary cities,” while Abbott dropped more than 100 migrants off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ doorstep in D.C.

In just this fiscal year, more than 2 million illegal migrants have crossed the border and into the U.S., bringing deadly drugs and crime with them.

In just August alone, more than 203,000 crossed the border while El Paso, Texas sees on average at least 1,500 encounters a day.