Peter Doocy and Jean-Pierre Get Into Heated Exchange Once Again

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over Joe Biden’s stance on abortion restrictions.

In no surprise at all, Jean-Pierre refused to fully address the question.

During a press briefing last week, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre at what point does President Joe Biden support imposing a limitation on abortion.

He assumed that the White House’s disapproves of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-N.C.) call for a ban on abortions after 15-weeks, to which the press secretary replied saying that Republicans are calling for a “national ban” that will put women’s health at risk.

“Your position on his [Graham’s] plan is clear, 15 weeks is unacceptable,” Doocy said.

“I was speaking directly to what Republicans are trying to do… they are calling for a national ban which takes us backwards—” Jean-Pierre began to say before Doocy chimed in.

“A limit of 15 weeks, right?” Doocy asked again.

It’s a national ban which will take us backwards and will put at risk the health of women… and here’s the thing about this, Peter, it’s not just national ban on abortion. We’re talking about privacy, we’re talking about contraception, we’re talking about marriage. That is what extreme Republican officials are trying to do. That’s what we’re speaking to. I’m not going to get into specifics here, I’m just going to lay out what they have said that they’re going to,” Jean-Pierre continued to say.

Doocy once again pressed the White House on where they stand for limitations on abortion.

“How many weeks?” Doocy asked.

“Peter, I’m answering your question. What Republicans are trying to do is take us backwards. They’re trying to take away the rights and freedoms of Americans. That’s what we’re calling out and that’s what we’re going to continue to call out. House Republicans oppose a pharmacy bill that would deny women essential medications as of September, 166 House Republicans have signed onto a heartbeat bill that would decide abortion at the federal level, even though 28 of those members have since said decisions on abortion should be left to the state,” Jean-Pierre said.

However she refused to answer the simple question.

“Why can’t you say how many weeks, why can’t you say?” Doocy said becoming agitated.

This comes after Biden claimed the Catholic Church would not support a 15-week pregnancy limitation on abortion.

"I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic, my church doesn’t even make that argument now… think about what these guys are talking about,” Biden said