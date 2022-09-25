Liz Cheney Reveals What Will Drive Her Away From Being a Republican

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) vowed to leave the Republican Party once and for all if former President Trump decides to run for office again in 2024.

The so-called “Republican” said that she was going to do everything in her power to make sure Trump is not on the election ballot.

"I'm going to make sure Donald Trump — I'm going to do everything I can to make sure he's not the nominee… and if he is the nominee, I won't be a Republican,” Cheney said.

Speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith, Cheney said that she is committed to keeping Trump as far away from the White House as possible, even if that means she needs to run against him.

“I certainly will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn't anywhere close to the Oval Office,” Cheney said.

However she failed to remember that she lost in the primaries last month, being absolutely crushed by her opponent by almost 30 points.

Trump and Cheney’s relationship began to hit the rocks after not accepting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 Capitol protests.

Despite claiming she still has conservative values, her anti-Trump stance landed her a position to join House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee, despite several warnings from the GOP.

Meanwhile she refused to say whether she prefers Democrats to hold the House over Republicans.

“It’s a tough question. I think that the policies of the Biden administration, there are a lot of bad policies, for example – what we’re seeing now with inflation, what we're seeing with respect to government spending,” Cheney said adding, "I think it's really important though, as voters are going to vote, that they recognize and understand what the Republican Conference consists of in the House of Representatives today, and how much power the election deniers, the people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and Jim Jordan, how much power those people will have in a Republican majority.”