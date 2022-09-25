Face It Newsom, You'll Never Be DeSantis

How does the old saying go? Those who are mean to others is just jealous and wants to be that person.

Which would make sense, because in the last few weeks Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) has taken endless hits at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla).

It would make sense though, take a look California and Florida.

People are flocking to DeSantis’ land in search of a more freer, happier life away from liberal policies while Californians are fleeing the state in groves.

During an interview, Newsom said he worries about former President Trump but worries more about both Fox News host Tucker Carlson and DeSantis.

"I worry about Trump. I worry about Trumpism… I worry more about Tucker Carlson. I worry about Ron DeSantis,"Newsom said while speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

DeSantis previously threatened the Special Olympics that he would fine them $27 million if they refused to lift their Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which they eventually gave in and lifted it.

Newsom called DeSantis a “bully,” however the Florida governor was the only person to stand up and fight for athletes so that they can compete.

In the end, 70 Special Olympic athletes were able to participate in the games.

“He's a bully… he threatened the Special Olympics with $27 million in fines. Who does that?” Newsom said.

The California governor accused DeSantis of abusing his power, despite Newsom being the one who kept his state locked down under mandates far past the expiration date.

Referring to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), Newsom said “Abbott is light years ahead in policy than DeSantis, but DeSantis has weaponized it to the next level.”