If Biden's Radical Followers Have Their Way, 'Woman' Will No Longer Be a Thing

Progressive radicals are attempting to do away with gender terms and the word “sex” as part of their plan to turn the whole country into one nonbinary, woke uniformed pronoun.

A new document reveals the pro- transgenderism advocates in President Joe Biden’s team is calling for the definition of “woman” to be erased and replace it with a term that can be used to identify both males and females.

Titled “Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment,” the document looks to undermine God’s creation of the two genders, by redefining womanhood “in all their diversity.”

The term includes the full range of gender identity and/or gender expression, sex characteristics, sexual orientation, and other intersectional characteristics.

It also claims there are over 40 different variation of “intersex” that “cannot be categorized as male or female,” while the term “gender binary” is defined as a “system in which gender is socially constructed into two categories of men and women.”

Meanwhile in Biden’s proposed Title IX, he seeks to redefine sex to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

Under that change, men who identify as women would be permitted to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms at school and participate on women’s sports teams.

The Director of Research of the Center for Family and Human Rights, Rebecca Oas pointed out that even though former President Obama’s agenda leaned on the progressive side, Biden’s plan is far more radical than the U.S. has ever seen.

“Oddly, the gender policies under Obama and Trump were more similar than the evolving gender policies under Biden. Obama and Trump policy still adhered to the man-woman binary,” Oas said.

The new document is strongly pushing for the advancement of LGBTQ and transgender issues, which can cause major mental health problems for children who will be the ones newly introduced to it.