AOC Says Illegal Migrants Are a "Blessing," Despite Dems Shipping Them Off Martha's Vineyard ASAP

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Sep 18, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is at it again, accusing Republicans of being politically motivated when her own party is the one who plays that game with Americans. 

She called Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) recent action of sending illegal migrants to the swanky island of Martha’s Vineyard “crimes against humanity,” accusing him of “trafficking” people just to get votes ahead of the November midterms. 

She hasn’t complained once about the border crisis that President Joe Biden has created because it helps her party. However as soon as Republican governors began to bring awareness to the issue, AOC has a problem with it. 

But not for the right reason. 

Instead of admitting that Biden’s open border policies are causing havoc on the country, she spins the story and puts the blame on Republicans, such as DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) who are tired of the Democrat’s games and taking measures into their own hands. 

For calling illegal immigrants a “blessing” with so much to offer, Democrats sure did ship them off the island as quickly as possible. 

If only that effort would go into actually securing the border stuff like this wouldn’t happen, however that would mean the Left would have to actually do something legal and for the U.S. for once. 

Additionally, the squad member is welcoming more illegal migrants into her home state of New York as residents are needing to make an extra $50 per hour in order to even afford a two-bedroom apartment.

