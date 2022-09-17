DeSantis Says His Recent Martha’s Vineyard Move Was ‘Just the Beginning’

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is warning that his latest shipment of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was just the beginning.

“Now we see, in New York and D.C., they used to beat their chests when Trump was in office, saying they are sanctuary jurisdictions. Then the minute Texas starts bussing there they get very bent out of shape about it…these are just the beginning efforts. We got an infrastructure in place now. There is going to be a lot more that’s happening.” DeSantis said.

In an effort to highlight the border crisis President Joe Biden created, the Florida governor chartered two planes full of illegal migrants to the swanky area where it is home to many Leftist elites, including former President Barack Obama.

DeSantis also said that he plans to use “every penny” of the $12 million his state allocated to relocate the illegals who arrive in border states, saying that his actions will help to “put this issue on the front burner.”

“So they’ve been in Texas, identifying people that are trying to come to Florida, and then offering them free transportation to sanctuary jurisdictions,” DeSantis said about the migrants trying to get to Florida.

DeSantis put claims about migrants have been lied to about where they were going to bed, saying that they all got maps of Massachusetts along with packets after they signed forms.

The relocating of illegal migrants is similar to Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) move where he sent bus loads of immigrants to Democratic-led cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City.