Breaking: DOJ Appeals to gain access to Seized Documents Found at Trump's Home

The Justice Department requested a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

In the filing U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit filing, the DOJ said the circuit court should pause part of the lower court decision that prevents prosecutors from relying on the classified documents in their criminal investigation into the retention of government records at Trump's Florida residence in after his presidency ended.

Additionally the department also asked that a third party appointed that all the records taken in the FBI raid at Trump's home, Senior U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie, not be permitted to review the classified materials.

The DOJ claimed that the materials taken from Trump’s residence are highly sensitive documents, saying that denying prosecutors access to those records would delay their investigation at a with a risk to national security.