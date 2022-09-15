Nancy Pelosi Asks Audience for 'Applause' While Touting Inflation Reduction Act

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to remind a crowd to clap when touting the Democrat’s Inflation Reduction Act, which she struggled to excite the audience for.

“Mr. President, thank you for unifying and inspiring a vision of a stronger, fairer, safer future for all our children. Your extraordinary leadership has made this glorious day possible,” Pelosi said, followed by a long moment of silence.

Telling the crowd to clap, Pelosi said “that's an applause line.”

NOW - Pelosi: "Mr. President ... your extraordinary leadership has made this glorious day possible. I — That's an applause line."pic.twitter.com/srZXtf0MZC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2022

The audience did as they were told and began clapping for Biden and his Democrat colleagues.

More than a thousand people were crammed on the south law of the White House as Democrats pushed their agenda on the American people, by throwing a party celebrating what so-called “good job” they have done since taking over the Oval Office.

They touted their Inflation Reduction Act despite the markets' downward spiral and the poor inflation rate for August.

Meanwhile Biden used used his speech to call out Republicans for not voting for the bill.

"I believe Republicans could have and should have joined us on this bill as well… after all, this bill cut costs for families to help reduce inflation at the kitchen table,” Biden told the crowd.

The "party" continued on with its ridiculousness by having folk singer James Taylor perform, seemingly trying to hide the fact that the federal data showed inflation is worse than expected for August.