Majority of Democrats Than Republicans Believe Biden Is Dividing America

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden’s recent speech spewing hate against former President Trump has turned Americans against him, including Democrats. 

In a new Issues & Insights/TIPP poll, a shocking more number of Democrats view Biden’s anti-MAGA speech as a way to threaten freedom of speech and divide the country even more than it is now. 

62% of Americans believe Biden's comments about Trump and his MAGA followers "increases division in the country,” while a whopping 73 percent of Democrats were more likely to say that Biden's MAGA comments increased division than Republicans. 

Even more shocking, is that far more black people and Hispanics (70 %) viewed Biden’s hateful words as “divisive” than white people (58 %).  

This comes after Biden called Trump supporters “semi-fascists” and accused them of being a threat to democracy, rocking the “foundation of our republic.” 

The poll also asked if Biden’s comments “endanger Americans” First Amendment rights. Again, more Democrats (55%) agreed with this then Republicans (34 %).

This is not the first time reports emerged revealing Americans are fed up with Biden as the leader of our nation, blaming him for majority of the problems the U.S. faces today. 

A Battleground Civility Poll found that 43 percent of Americans believe politics have gotten less civil since the Democrats took over D.C., while a Fox News poll found that 54 percent of the country is “less united” under Biden. 

During Biden’s campaign for presidency, he promised to “unify” the country, however he has done just the opposite.

