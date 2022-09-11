Disney Employees Among Those Caught In Human-Trafficking Investigation

Nearly 160 people were arrested on charges following weeks long under cover human trafficking sting in Florida.

The large investigation, known as Fall Haul 2, authorities found Disney employees and local teachers to be among the group of people who were caught.

A Florida sheriff said that his department “always” caught Disney workers during undercover investigations. Disney bellhop Guillermo Perez was arrested after trying to have sex with an undercover detective for $80, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Now, where would we be with an undercover operation and no Disney employees?” Sheriff Grady Judd said, adding “Oh yes, we always have Disney employees.”

Police also arrested a 26 year old Disney photographer, who reportedly brought a bag of skittles for the undercover detective.

“Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime- it results in exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families,” Judd said in a statement.

A 26 year old gym teacher was also arrested for soliciting a prostitute, who told the sheriff he had track practice in the morning and therefore could not go to jail.

“No, the students have track practice in the morning, you have jail practice,” Judd said in response to the human trafficker.

The sheriff explained that if a woman is arrested for prostitution and comes forward as a human trafficker victim, Florida law allows law enforcement to wipe the charge off of their record.