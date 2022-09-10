Is CNN Shifting to the Right?

CNN has faced many challenges in the recent months. From scandals to record low ratings, it’s time for the liberal network to make a change.

Last month new CNN boss Chris Licht announced a makeover of the network citing several changes.

According to sources, Licht's mission is to brand CNN as less sensationalist. To do so, he told employees that they use the “breaking news” banner too often.

“This is a great starting point to try to make 'Breaking News' mean something BIG is happening… We are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not alarming our viewers. You've already seen far less of the 'Breaking News' banner across our programming. The tenor of our voice holistically has to reflect that," Licht said in a statement.

Meanwhile on air reporters have expressed unsatisfied opinions of President Joe Biden. Another hint CNN may be moving towards a more center right alignment.

Brianna Keiler, an anchor on the morning program, criticized Biden for having two U.S. marines stand behind him while giving a speech in a red eerie backdrop.

“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it,” the anchor wrote on Twitter.

Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America said that he believes CNN wants to do away with people who are too critical of former President Trump.

The message coming out … is that this is part of a deliberate effort to get rid of people at CNN who are seen as too critical of Donald Trump and Fox News,” he said.