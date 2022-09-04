Trump

Here's What Trump Had To Say About Biden's Speech

Sep 04, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Former President Donald Trump ripped President Joe Biden a new one following his hateful speech in front of a blood-red backdrop. 

Trump called Biden’s speech the most “vicious” address to the nation he has ever heard, adding that he is the “enemy of the state.”

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to give the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president… vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and enemies of the state. You’re all enemies of the state,” Trump told a large crowd on Saturday night. 

The former president was campaigning for Republican candidates in the commonwealth in Pennsylvania, when he warned that Biden’s speech was a very “vivid example of the very real threats of American freedom.”

Trump also mocked the hellish red-lit backdrop Biden stood in front of, flanked by two U.S. Marines. 

“How’d you like that red lighting behind him like the devil?” Trump said. 

Meanwhile a group of conservatives stood up for Trump while condemning Biden. 

“People are rising up because we're pissed off about how our government is treating us and you know, President Biden does not speak for the people,” one rally goer told ABC News.  

Calling Biden one the most hateful Presidents of the U.S., another rally goer said “we're now the bad guys. We are the terrorists of the United States of America.”

Many believe Biden’s spew of hate towards Republicans stems from how afraid Democrats are that Trump still holds power over the GOP.

