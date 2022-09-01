So-Called Devout Catholic Nancy Pelosi Claims It Is 'Sinful' To Restrict Abortion

So-called devout Catholic Nancy Pelosi insisted that restricting abortion is “sinful,” and that it is an “assault on women on color.”

During a reproductive health roundtable discussion, Pelosi called it wrong to take away the “right” of a woman’s choice to receive an abortion or not.

“But one word that pervaded through all of the discussion was the word ‘justice.’ The fact that this is such an assault on women of color and women — lower income families — is just sinful," Pelosi told the crowd.

"It’s sinful. It's wrong that they would be able to say to women what they think women should be doing with their lives and their bodies. But it's sinful, the injustice of it all,” the House Speaker continued.

On the contrary, Pelosi has often made references to her Catholic religion, but only on issues she believes is wrong.

If she is the Catholic she likes to portray herself as, Pelosi would know that abortion is a sin as stated in the Holy Bible.

Even her own home Archbishop refused to allow Pelosi to receive the sacrament in his archdiocese because of support for abortion.

In May, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said that Pelosi must renounce her support for abortion or stop speaking publicly about her Catholic faith, which she has done neither.

“A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion,” the Archbishop wrote in a letter to Pelosi.

“Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi’s position on abortion has become only more extreme over the years, especially in the last few months,” the letter continued.

Cordileone’s letter suggested that Pelosi has no interest in reversing her thoughts on abortion, and will continue to publicly support the killing of an unborn life.