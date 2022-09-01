Brett Kavanaugh

Ad Features Bone-Chilling 911 Call From Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Sep 01, 2022 6:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ad Features Bone-Chilling 911 Call From Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin

Source: Erin Schaff/ The New York Times Via AP Pool

A new ad by the conservative group Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) features a chilling 911 call made by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's would-be assassin and calls out Democrats for not condemning the action.  

26-year-old California resident Nicholas John Roske can be heard on the other end of the phone saying that he is going to kill "Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court Justice," after the dispatcher asked if he was thinking about killing someone, including himself. 

Labeled as the "Liberal Gunman" in the ad, the 911 dispatcher asks Roske if he has any weapons, to which he responds that he has a firearm, pepper spray, and a knife. 

"I'm just standing outside the house," Roske tells the dispatcher. 

Before the call disconnects, the dispatcher asks the would-be assassin if Roske was planning on attacking Justice Kavanaugh, to which Roske says, "Correct."

The $10 million ad also calls out Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), condemning the Democratic senators for staying mum on the attacks against Kavanaugh.  

The event should have "been a tipping point" for Democratic senators, the ad points out, and calls on them to stand up to "the mob." 

The ad, called "Tipping Point," is set to air in Nevada, Georgia and Washington, D.C., and targets Masto and Warnock for "overlooking the ongoing threats toward SCOTUS justices." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden 'Battle' Speech Excerpts Just Debunked Everything the White House Said Today
Spencer Brown
Is the Dobbs Decision Enough Really Enough to Change the Midterms Forecast?
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Cries of Racism Over Bank of America's New Mortgage Program Miss the Bigger Issue
Leah Barkoukis
NBC Reporter Enraged When People Point Out Who Has Controlled Jackson, MS, for Decades
Julio Rosas
Gov. Whitmer Urges Tech Companies to Protect Abortion Data
Madeline Leesman
Fox News' 'Gutfeld!' Makes History
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular