Calif. Becomes Sanctuary for Trans As Children Taking Puberty Blockers Increased Nearly 270%

The woke state of California advanced a bill to make it a sanctuary for transgender kids and their parents.

In a 48 to 16 vote, Sen. Scott Weiner (D-Calif) announced the legislation that will “protect and grant refuge” to transgender children and their parents who “flee” conservative states such as Texas for California.

This comes as Republican-lead states are restricting sex-change surgeries and hormone blockers for minors.

Trans kids and their parents are being criminalized and used as political punching bags by right-wing zealots…. no one should ever have to worry about being separated from their child simply for allowing that child to be who they are,” Wiener claimed.

The bill aims to allow children to undergo life-alternating sex-change surgery and take medication that will disrupt their natural puberty growth.

Meanwhile according to Florida Medicaid data, the rate of the children taking puberty blockers has increased by 270 percent.

Statistics provided to Fox News Digital by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), revealed that the number of children receiving behavioral therapy to treat gender dysphoria increased by 63 percent from 2017 to 2021.

The study also found that the number of minors in Florida taking testosterone for gender dysphoria spiked 166 percent while the number of kids receiving estrogen rose by 110 percent.

AHCA spokesperson Brock Juarez told Fox News Digital that children receiving pharmaceutical and surgical treatments for gender dysphoria far outweighed children who are receiving behavioral health treatments for gender dysphoria.

“This is a concerning statistic and potentially indicative of a medical community increasingly focused on promoting treatments found to be experimental and investigational with the potential for harmful long-term effects, including brain swelling and aneurysm,” he expressed.

Juarez concluded that there has been an alarming increase of patients as young as 16 years-old receiving irreversible surgical procedures to treat gender dysphoria.