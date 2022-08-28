Biden is Showing America You Don't Need To Work To Pay For Things, Republicans Are Fighting Back

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that up to $20,000 of student loans would be forgiven, Republicans are proposing actions to stop Biden’s plan in court.

The thought that Biden plans to use hard-working taxpayer money to relieve student loan burdens is a misuse of funds and a handout to “elites,” according to several GOP members.

Attorney General Eric Schmidt (R-MO) said that his office is “actively looking into legal options to halt the Biden administration’s abuse of power and assault on working-class Americans.”

Some believe it isn’t fair to cancel student loan debt while so many others have had to work overtime in order to pay theirs off.

“Eighty-five percent of Americans don’t have a student loan… I had a student loan. I had to pay it off,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said during a rally.

Meanwhile Group founder Grover Norquist told the Washington Examiner that the reason why the Biden White House didn’t go through Democrat-controlled Congress, is because the massive debt cancellation effort failed to get enough support from centrist Democrats to pass.

Jim Kessler, executive vice president for policy at the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way, said the “plan is "fiscally reckless, unjustified on policy grounds, likely unconstitutional, politically fraught."

He also argued that there is no constitutional justification to cancel student loan debt, claiming that members of Congress may be able to bring a case to court against the Biden administration for bypassing Congress’s powers.

Meanwhile the American Action Network released a new ad mocking Biden’s plan and liberal activists who support student loan forgiveness.

“Biden's right — you should take my tax dollars to pay off your debts. My family will figure out how to get by with less. What's most important is we spare college graduates from any extra stress." A mechanic follows up: "Wanna be a struggling artist? College is on me,” the ad says.

The ad features a waitress, a mechanic and a landscaper talking about working extra shifts so that they can pay off spoiled elite’s student loans, sarcastically saying that their family doesn’t need to eat or need new school supplies.

Overall Republicans hold up a good fight. Working Americans should not have to pay for people to go to college. Democrats are creating a world that is teaching young people they don’t need to work for something they want.