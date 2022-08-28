Another Busload of Illegal Migrants Arrive in NYC

Another busload of illegal migrants arrived New York City from Texas on Saturday, bringing the number of illegals shipped there to 1,500.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) 96 illegal migrants were transported on two buses, in effort to bring attention to the thousands of migrants crossing the southern border daily at the hands of President Joe Biden’s bad policies.

“Texas is filling the gaps left in Biden’s absence at our border… We’ve made over 19,000 arrests, seized over 335.5M lethal fentanyl doses, & sent over 7,400 migrants on buses to DC and over 1,500 to NYC. While Biden ignores the crisis, Texas steps up,” Abbott said in a tweet.

Reports say that the illegal migrants are being housed in 14 hotels across the Big Apple because the city’s shelter system is overloaded.

As part of Operation Lone Star, Abbott previously said he decided its time for the Biden administration to see the problem they created, and then walked away from.

“President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies,” Abbott said, adding “the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe.”

The Texas governor chose New York City and Washington D.C. as a destination for the illegals because both of the Democrat-run cities have said they would welcome the migrants with open arms, that is before they thought they would have to actually deal with the crisis themselves.

“[They can] receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said earlier this month.

He said he hopes the liberal mayors will follow through with their promises of welcoming all migrants with open arms so “that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”