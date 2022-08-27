Bill Maher Suggests Hunter Biden Laptop Was Kept From Media to Get Rid of Trump

Real Time host Bill Maher accused mainstream media of purposely suppressing key information regarding Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

Calling it a “conspiracy,” Maher suggested that media planned to keep the laptop story mum until after the 2020 election so that they could “get rid” of former President Trump.

“He's saying that's what they did, and that is what they did," Maher said, referencing podcaster Sam Harris’s approval of keeping the story hidden.

”They buried the Hunter Biden story before the election because they were, like, 'We can't risk having the election thrown to Trump. We'll tell them after the election,” Maher continued to say.

Maher argued that keeping the laptop story in the dark was inappropriate.

"Is it OK to have a conspiracy to get rid of Trump… look, let’s not pussyfoot around this — he was selling the influence of his father, Joe Biden. I mean, most political sons do, but let's not pretend at least that was going on,” Maher said.

The host then seemed to get frustrated saying, “answer this question!…. the question is — was it appropriate to bury the Hunter Biden…."

Director and political activist Rob Reiner chimed in saying, "you talking about the press doing that?… I don't know what they did.”

“I know because you only watch MSNBC,” Maher hit back.

Maher then brought in liberals who even admitted that hiding the Hunter Biden laptop story was wrong.

“Even the head of Twitter Jack Dorsey said that was a mistake… So Sam Harris says it was appropriate for Twitter, and the heads of Big Tech, and the heads of journalistic organizations to feel that they were in the presence of something that is a once-in-a-lifetime moral emergency, meaning Trump. So he's saying it's okay to have a conspiracy, to get rid of somebody as bad as Trump,” Maher argued.

At the end, Maher laid out the facts of what the press did: they buried the laptop story just before the election from Americans in an effort to take Trump out of the picture because he is a threat to Democrats.