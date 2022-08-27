DC Children's Hospital Offers 'Gender-Affirming' Hysterectomies to 16-Year-Olds

Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2022 1:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Robin Rayne

The Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., admitted to performing “gender-affirming” hysterectomies on minors, including some under 16-years-old. 

According to an archived webpage, the children’s hospital website listed “gender-affirming medical care and gender-affirming hysterectomy" as one of the services offered for "patients between the ages of 0-21" through the hospital's gynecology program.

In an audio recording, the hospital staff confirmed they offer the procedure to minors.

“We have all different types of age groups that come in for that…I’m not sure, but I have seen younger kids. And I'm not, you know, due to HIPPA, I'm not allowed to say that, but I have seen younger kids. Younger than your child's age,” one staffer said when asked about the youngest age the patient could be to receive the surgery. 

Fox News reported that since June 2021, the procedure has been listed. However, it has recently been removed from the hospital’s website, which has also denied the claims the audio confirmed. Despite the denial, its website features a “Youth Pride Clinic,” which offers hormone replacement therapy to "transgender and gender-nonconforming youth.”

Following the release of the audio recording, the children’s hospital issued a statement denying that it performs “gender-affirming” surgery to children under 18.

