Joe Biden: 'Republicans Are Full of Anger, Violence and Hate'

President Joe Biden had some choice of words for his opposing party members during his first political rally speech as the November midterm elections round the corner.

While making his rounds in Maryland on Thursday night, Biden portrayed MAGA Republicans as a “threat to democracy,” criticizing former president Trump for creating a movement that so many support.

“The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security… They're a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people,” Biden boldly claimed, adding “Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice — to go backwards full of anger, violence, hate, and division. But we’ve chosen a different path forward, the future, unity, hope and optimism.”

The president went on to say that Republicans “embrace” political violence, calling them out for not “believing in democracy.”

Biden basically told the crowd that if they love the U.S., then they must be “stronger” and fight against Trump, because he apparently is a so-called “danger” to the country.

However if you look at how the U.S. looked when Trump was in office versus Biden’s term, there is a clear difference in the life Americans are living.

Under Trump, majority of Americans were able to afford necessary items, put food on the table, pay for gas and live in a free country.

While on the contrary, Biden’s America means that people are having to live paycheck to paycheck, not being able to afford to even drive to work because of the high gas prices, 40 year-high inflation and crime ravaging almost every city.

And yet Biden says that Trump is the threat.

“You and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy,” Biden said, adding “that’s why Donald Trump isn’t just a former president, he is a defeated former president.”

He spend majority of his speech touting his administration’s accomplishments and bashing conservatives.

Biden took aim at Republicans who are pro-life, saying that the party has “no clue about the power of women.”

He also took the time to make a case for the Democrats policies towards climate change, which Biden said “will be on the ballot.”