Police Called to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Home for Alleged 'Swatter'

Authorities are investigating an alleged “swatting” at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) house.

Early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., Greene reportedly made a 911 call claiming a shooter was at her home in northwest Georgia.

The Rome Police Department said in a statement that Greene called saying that an individual was shot multiple times at her house.

“She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting’… the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Capital Police on this investigation,” the statement read.

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am.



I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.



More details to come. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???? (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

The term “swatting” is a harassment technique used by callers who contact law enforcement and report an emergency situation to dispatch them to an innocent person's address.

Police officials then said they received a second call from the suspect using a computer-generated voice, saying they were unhappy about Greene’s stance on transgender youth rights.

Greene recently proposed a bill titled the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” which would ban gender-affirming care for minors such as sex-change surgery and hormone blockers.

Officials have yet to identify the suspect, however the called suggested they are affiliated with Kiwi Farms, a right-wing group accused of engaging in swatting.