Marjorie Taylor Greene

Police Called to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Home for Alleged 'Swatter'

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Aug 24, 2022 7:25 PM
Source: Ben Gray/ AP Photo

Authorities are investigating an alleged “swatting” at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) house. 

Early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., Greene reportedly made a 911 call claiming a shooter was at her home in northwest Georgia. 

The Rome Police Department said in a statement that Greene called saying that an individual was shot multiple times at her house. 

“She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting’… the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Capital Police on this investigation,” the statement read. 

The term “swatting” is a harassment technique used by callers who contact law enforcement and report an emergency situation to dispatch them to an innocent person's address.

Police officials then said they received a second call from the suspect using a computer-generated voice, saying they were unhappy about Greene’s stance on transgender youth rights.

Greene recently proposed a bill titled the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” which would ban gender-affirming care for minors such as sex-change surgery and hormone blockers. 

Officials have yet to identify the suspect, however the called suggested they are affiliated with Kiwi Farms, a right-wing group accused of engaging in swatting. 

