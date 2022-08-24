Police Called to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Home for Alleged 'Swatter'

Authorities are investigating an alleged “swatting” at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) house.
Early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., Greene reportedly made a 911 call claiming a shooter was at her home in northwest Georgia.
The Rome Police Department said in a statement that Greene called saying that an individual was shot multiple times at her house.
“She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting’… the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Capital Police on this investigation,” the statement read.
Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???? (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022
I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.
More details to come.
The term “swatting” is a harassment technique used by callers who contact law enforcement and report an emergency situation to dispatch them to an innocent person's address.
Police officials then said they received a second call from the suspect using a computer-generated voice, saying they were unhappy about Greene’s stance on transgender youth rights.
Greene recently proposed a bill titled the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” which would ban gender-affirming care for minors such as sex-change surgery and hormone blockers.
Officials have yet to identify the suspect, however the called suggested they are affiliated with Kiwi Farms, a right-wing group accused of engaging in swatting.
Here's the Rome Police Department statement about this incident. They say they got a second call from someone "using a computer generated voice stating that he/she was upset about Mrs. Greene's political view on transgender youth rights."https://t.co/oA7jd16RcS pic.twitter.com/Z6ld60xhXN— Jonathan Raymond (@jisaacraymond) August 24, 2022