Poll Shows College Democrats Would Refuse To Room With A Trump Supporter

Posted: Aug 21, 2022 10:00 AM
Source: Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

Nearly every U.S. college has gone woke in one aspect or another, and the students who attend are no less different politically. 

In a new NBC News/Generation Labs poll, almost two thirds, or 62 percent of Democrat college students say that they would “probably not” or “definitely not” choose to room with a Trump supporter. 

An 18 year-old college student told NBC News that she would consider sharing a room with a Republican, but absolutely not someone who voted for former President Trump in 2020 because he is “not the average Republican.” 

Imagine turning down a potential life-long friend because you didn’t approve of who they voted for. 

However, the poll found that Republicans sang a different tune when it come to people of different political views. 

Only 28 percent of college Republicans said that they would refuse to share a dorm room with someone who voted for President Joe Biden. 

“A person’s political views do not affect whether or not I would have a friendship or relationship with them. Many of my friends have vastly different political views than I do, but I do not let that affect our friendship,” a 19 year-old college student told NBC. 

He told the news outlet that he could easily room with a Biden supporter. 

That is the difference between Republicans and Democrats. 

This comes as a Knights Foundation poll found that 71 percent of University students said they are confident they know who they’d vote for in a hypothetical election, with most leaning towards Biden again. 

Additionally, most voters claimed they wouldn’t date or marry someone with a different political background as them. 

Most Popular