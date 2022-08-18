Majority of Americans View FBI as Biden's Personal Gestapo

Americans are losing hope in the FBI following the aftermath of the agency’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

According to a Rasmussen Report poll, 53 percent of Americans see President Joe Biden as the FBI’s personal mole rat, while 44 percent U.S. voters say they trust the FBI less after Trump’s Florida home was targeted.

Prior to the attack on Mar-a-Lago, 50 percent of Americans had a favorable outlook on the FBI, however 46 percent now say view the agency negatively.

Additionally, the poll asked the group what they thought of Trump’s former advisor Roger Stone’s statement saying that there is “a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as Joe Biden‘s personal Gestapo.”

A whopping 53 percent agreed with Stone’s claims, which is up from the 46 percent it was previously in December.

The poll suggests that Americans no longer view the FBI for what it should be. Regardless of political party, the FBI’s power should be used to go after people based on crimes they have committed, not just because one party wants a political figure out of the picture.

In a tweet, Rasmussen Reports said that based on their new polling the lack of transparency on the Biden administration’s part will hurt their chances in November for the midterm elections and cause distrust towards Democrats.

Democrats on the other hand, have a strong approval of the FBI with 63 percent believe the Left- loving agents do their job as they lawfully should.

Shocker, right?

The White House is sticking to its story on how they had no clue Attorney General Merrick Garland signed off on the Trump raid. This is only adding to the nation’s problem of not being able to trust our government.