White House Finally Admits the 6 Feet Social Distancing Rule Made No Sense

After two years of social distancing in grocery stores, at the gym, and even outside at a park, the White House is finally admitting that it was completely wrong on that "scientific" advice.

"Keep six feet apart" and "social distance" was repeatedly heard around the world day in and day out from so-called "experts" trying to instill fear in people thinking that as long as they are six feet away from others, they're safe.

Not five, not seven, six feet apart.

Where did that number come from? Well, it turns out not even the White House knows.

White House Covid-19 czar Ashish Jha admitted that the social distancing rule was not really effective at all.

"A lot of time [was spent] talking about six feet of distance, 15 minutes of being together. We realize that's actually not the right way to think about this," Jha said during a Covid briefing.

He acknowledged that the rule was not the most accurate way to go about preventing the spread of the virus. Instead, it was about "the quality of air you're breathing around you."

In September, during an interview with CBS News, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, disclosed that the six feet rule was actually "made up."

"Nobody knows where it came from… most people assume that the six feet of distance, the recommendation for keeping six feet apart, comes out of some old studies related to flu, where droplets don't travel more than six feet," Gottlieb revealed.

Jha also admitted that being outside is good for you and that it would take long periods of time to get infected by Covid.

Who knew that breathing in fresh air instead of being locked inside all day was actually good for someone's health?

This comes after the CDC has reversed prior Covid rules such as unvaccinated and vaccinated people should be treated the same, as opposed to giving special treatment to those who obeyed Democrats' totalitarian mandates.