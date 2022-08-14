Republicans Claim Biden Misled Country in Afghanistan Withdrawal

House Republicans are accusing President Joe Biden of knowingly misleading the U.S. about his abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a 100-page report regarding Biden’s April 2021 speech on the event, GOP members pointed out five claims that show the president knew very little about what he was doing that lead to overall disaster.

“On April 14, 2021, President Joe Biden announced his decision to unconditionally withdraw all U.S. military personnel from Afghanistan by September 11, 202… Over the following four months, the administration repeatedly delayed critical action that was necessary to mitigate the likely consequences of the decision. The result of their inaction was a chaotic Non-combatant Evacuation Operation where 13 U.S. service members lost their lives and more than 800 Americans were abandoned behind enemy lines,” the report read.

The Washington Examiner details all of the claims Biden made, contradicting what actually happened according to the report.

Republicans called out the Biden administration for the lack of preparation and for not honoring commitments.

“The Committee Minority also has compiled proof senior Biden administration political appointees repeatedly misled the American public about the situation on the ground in Kabul, issuing wildly pollyannish statements about progress at the airport and the Taliban’s cooperation in carrying out the evacuation,” the report read.

This comes as retired Army General Jack Keane said that the U.S. has returned to conditions as they were in 2021, one year after the country’s botched withdrawal.

“Afghanistan is a sanctuary for terrorism,” Keane said during an interview on Fox News Sunday, adding “The very reason we went there, the very reason we stayed there for 20 years, [was] to ensure that terrorists did not rise again, attack the American people… And we’re right back where we started.”

Calling the current situation in Afghanistan “tragic,” he said that the whole event could have been “preventable.”

What did this decision get us?,” Keane asked, adding, “It got us the Taliban in charge, again, providing sanctuary to the al Qaeda, and so al-Zawahiri’s killing resurrected the fact that he’s living in a Taliban house, in a neighborhood that I’ve been to many times where senior Taliban leaders are in residence…And obviously, they are protecting the al Qaeda leader, as well as his organization.”