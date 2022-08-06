Indiana Becomes First State to Ban Abortion Post Roe v. Wade

Indiana has become the first state to place a near total ban on abortion post the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-Ind) signed the bill late Friday evening which will ban the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother.

However the rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.

"These actions followed long days of hearings filled with sobering and personal testimony from citizens and elected representatives on this emotional and complex topic. Ultimately, those voices shaped and informed the final contents of the legislation and its carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances a woman or unborn child might face," Holcomb said in a statement.

The ban, which will take effect September 15, will eventually shut down all abortion clinics, since the procedure can only be done in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by a hospital.

Additionally, a doctor who illegally performs an abortion will lose their medical license.

The Senate passed the legislation in a 28 t 19 vote, just hours after the House passed it in a 62 to 38 vote.

While signing the law, Holcomb proudly said he achieved his goal of protecting unborn life in his state of Indiana

“I am personally most proud of each Hoosier who came forward to courageously share their views in a debate that is unlikely to cease any time soon… For my part as your governor, I will continue to keep an open ear,” Holcomb said in a statement.

"Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life," Holcomb said, adding "In my view, [the abortion law] accomplishes this goal.”