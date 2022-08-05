FBI Director Found It 'Deeply Disturbing' the Way Hunter Biden Allegations Were Handled

FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted too disturbing details regarding Hunter Biden allegations during a Senate Judiciary Committee.

At the beginning of the hearing, Wray said he found it “deeply troubling” that bureau agents had falsely labeled accurate information about Biden as disinformation during the FBI’s investigation in 2020.

“I want to be very careful not to interfere with ongoing personnel matters… I should say that when I read the letter that describes the kinds of things that you’re talking about, I found it deeply troubling,” Wray told Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

Last month, whistleblower allegations surfaced that FBI supervisory intelligence agent Brian Auten opened an assessment in 2020, which was used by FBI headquarters to label accurate information about Hunter Biden as false. The office shut down any questioning into Biden in October 2020 despite knowing several details being true.

The assessment was reportedly used to discredit information on Biden they deemed negative. A whistleblower confirmed that at “least one instance, verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation.”

According to the whistleblower allegations, “appear to indicate that there was a scheme in place among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation.”

Additionally, Wray said that payments from China and other countries to Americans like Hunter Biden could be part of a “malign foreign influence” campaign.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) grilled Wray on whether or not Hunter Biden’s drawn salary could constitute an intelligence risk, to which the FBI Director agreed.

“If the FBI received information that foreign persons had evidence of improper or unlawful financial payments to elected officials or other politically-exposed persons, would that pose a national security concern?” Grassley asked.

Wray responded by saying “Well I think the kind of conduct you’re describing is typically something that very closely, through our efforts at malign foreign influence, it starts to shade into a blend of what we call malign foreign influence with potential public corruption. And it’s something we take seriously.”

GOP members have consistently questioned that Biden’s business dealings could pose as a national security threat. Reports show that then-Vice President Joe Biden met with many of his son’s business partners, causing concern for a potential intelligence risk.