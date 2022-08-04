Ron DeSantis Makes it Clear Democrats Won't Indoctrinate Students This Fall in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is gearing up for another season of the left’s push to indoctrinate children as they head back to school in the fall.

In a tweet, DeSantis wanted to clear up any confusion that woke radical school boards might have regarding what students should be learning.

“As students head back to their classrooms this fall, I'm happy to clear up any "confusion" the media may have about appropriate curriculum,” DeSantis said in a tweet.

He pointed out that math, reading and writing are all acceptable forms of curriculum, while Critical Race Theory (CRT), sexualized content and transgender ideology is not.

As students head back to their classrooms this fall, I'm happy to clear up any "confusion" the media may have about appropriate curriculum:



? Math, Reading, Writing

? CRT, Sexualized Content, Transgender Ideology



Florida schools will educate children, not indoctrinate them. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 3, 2022

DeSantis then reiterated the fact that “Florida schools will educate children, not indoctrinate them.”

This comes after the Florida governor called on medical professionals who perform child sex change surgeries to be sued.

“You don’t disfigure 10, 12, 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria. 80% of it resolves anyways by the time they get older… I think these doctors need to get sued for what’s happening,” DeSantis said.

According to DeSantis, doctors are performing double mastectomies on young girls and castrating boys when most cases of gender dysphoria are resolved on their own when children grow up.

“[They] talk about these young kids getting ‘gender-affirming care.’ They don’t tell you what that is,” DeSantis said, adding “They’re actually giving very young girls double mastectomies; they want to castrate these young boys. That’s wrong.”